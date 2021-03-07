IQeon (IQN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $441,682.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004995 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $441,682.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00785360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042372 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

