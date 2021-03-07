IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of IQVIA worth $72,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 207.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

