iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $74,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,790,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 577,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

