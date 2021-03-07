IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IRIX stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

