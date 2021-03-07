Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,365 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.40% of Iridium Communications worth $73,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,250,769.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,387,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,097 shares of company stock worth $19,466,218. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

