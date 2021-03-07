Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,387,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Insiders sold a total of 445,097 shares of company stock worth $19,466,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.