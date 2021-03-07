iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRobot by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. 700,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

