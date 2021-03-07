iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,423 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,531,000 after acquiring an additional 552,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

