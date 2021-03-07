iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Holdings Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,529. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.