iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $59.06 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.