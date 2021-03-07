iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

