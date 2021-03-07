iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $385.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.