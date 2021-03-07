iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.97 on Friday, reaching $385.07. 6,516,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.