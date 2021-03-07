iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.05. 11,493,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,866. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

