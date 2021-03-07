iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

