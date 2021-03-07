iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.