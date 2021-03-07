iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.22% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $163,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after buying an additional 1,229,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 615,740 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,567,000 after buying an additional 154,980 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,000.

EWY stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

