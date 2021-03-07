iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Reduced by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57.

