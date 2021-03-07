iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $369,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000.

IWF traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $235.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

