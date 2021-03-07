iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,437 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.