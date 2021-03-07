iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

