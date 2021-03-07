iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 2,319,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

