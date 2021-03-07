iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 794,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,901. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

