ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. 789,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. ITT has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

