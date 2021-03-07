J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23).

J D Wetherspoon stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,251 ($16.34). 391,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,973. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,054.33.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.