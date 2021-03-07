J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

JCOM opened at $113.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $114.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

