Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Jabil worth $66,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 925,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,493. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,152 shares of company stock worth $4,331,697. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

