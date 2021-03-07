Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 157.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.