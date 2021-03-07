Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.