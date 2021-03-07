Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits Market Cap of $680,505.83

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 66% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $680,505.83 and approximately $169,525.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00784661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.