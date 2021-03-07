Jarvis Network (JRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $664,657.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $664,657.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

