Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travis Perkins in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

