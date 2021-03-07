Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mazda Motor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.20. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

