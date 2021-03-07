Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tesco PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDD opened at $9.42 on Friday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

