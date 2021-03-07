Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

OFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.18 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.