Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Upland Software in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $46.22 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $9,408,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

