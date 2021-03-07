Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRN. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE PRN opened at C$28.10 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$36.73. The firm has a market cap of C$570.15 million and a P/E ratio of -17.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 26.50, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.