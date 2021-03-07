Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

REXR stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

