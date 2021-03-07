Jetcoin (JET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 342.3% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $412,627.84 and approximately $1.06 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

