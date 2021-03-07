Jobchain (JOB) One Day Volume Hits $127,718.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $127,718.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,316,270 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

