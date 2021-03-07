John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

NYSE:JBT opened at $144.50 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

