John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,227 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 364,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 885,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

