John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.
NASDAQ JW/A opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
