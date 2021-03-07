John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

NASDAQ JW/A opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

