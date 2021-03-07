Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Tops $35,025.19

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $35,025.19 and approximately $4,274.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.00773278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

