Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839 over the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

