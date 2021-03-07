JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $9,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

