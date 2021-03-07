JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

