JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 148,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after buying an additional 205,454 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

