JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Update

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JTEKT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get JTEKT alerts:

JTEKY stock remained flat at $$31.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. JTEKT has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.