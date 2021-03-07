JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $57.92 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $57.92 million and $8.12 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

